China Science, Technology News Summary -- Dec. 6

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Chinese scientists have completed the life-cycle growth experiments of rice and Arabidopsis in the Chinese space station and successfully obtained their seeds, said the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS) on Monday.

With the safe landing of the Shenzhou-14 spaceship's return capsule at the Dongfeng landing site Sunday night, the seeds of rice and Arabidopsis, which have undergone a 120-day life cycle, were delivered to China's manned space program's space application system along with other samples.

DEEP SPACE EXPLORATION China's deep space exploration laboratory, which started operation in June this year, is recruiting top talents from around the world, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Monday.

Nearly 100 posts are available for strategic scientists, backbone talents, and young talents from home and abroad.

Co-established by the CNSA, Anhui Province, and the University of Science and Technology of China, the laboratory is headquartered in Hefei, the capital city of Anhui, and has a branch in Beijing. Since its establishment, the laboratory has conducted science and technology research focusing on major national projects in deep space exploration.

SPACE SAMPLESThe third batch of space scientific experimental samples from China's Tiangong space station arrived in Beijing on Monday, following the return of the Shenzhou-14 crew.

The returned experimental samples include three cold packs of rice and Arabidopsis, and a bag with four boxes of container-free materials. They were delivered to the Technology and Engineering Center for Space Utilization under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

