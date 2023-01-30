UrduPoint.com

China Science, Technology News Summary -- Jan. 30

Published January 30, 2023

China science, technology news summary -- Jan. 30

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :-- The following is a summary of published science and technology news of China.

WEB 3.0 Chinese policymakers are rolling out measures and plan to support the Web 3.0 development. Last July, Shanghai said in its 14th five-year plan on the digital economy that the city plans to promote the deployment of Web 3.0 infrastructure, technology research and development for the new-generation network, and application innovation.

Earlier this month, Beijing rolled out a plan for Web 3.0 development from 2023 to 2025 in Shijingshan District, hoping to achieve a revenue of more than 10 billion Yuan (about 1.48 billion U.S. Dollars) from Web 3.0-related business by 2025.

Beijing plans to have 20 major application demonstration projects in the district by 2025, build five labs or tech innovation centers, and at least six tech and service platforms, and attract five to 10 industry-leading Web 3.0 enterprises to run in the district.

GREEN AQUACULTURE Tailwater is not wastewater, as is found out by a major aquaculture city in China's northern province of Hebei.

At the entrance to an aquaculture farm, a water wheel-like roller spins without stopping. The tailwater flows into the roller and microfilter. Large particles of residual bait, fish, and prawn feces are filtered out.

In the following steps, the farm carries out nitrogen removal treatment and ultraviolet disinfection. The treated water is heated and returned to the prawn ponds for reuse, while a small amount of tailwater is discharged into the sea after special treatment.

3D-PRINTING GELS Chinese researchers have made headway in applying high performance hydrogels in 3D printing functional devices, according to the Lanzhou Institute of Chemical Physics (LICP) of the Chinese academy of Sciences.

The study team of the LICP adopted the biomimetic hydrogen-bond engineering strategy in 3D-printed super-tough hydrogel devices, providing material and technology for the simulated organ model and biological medical instruments.

With independently-developed 3D printing devices, the team realized the controlled deformation of hydrogel by crosslinking regulation of the material in molecular scale.

