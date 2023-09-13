Open Menu

China Science, Technology News Summary -- Sept. 13

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2023 | 12:40 PM

China science, technology news summary -- Sept. 13

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) --:The following is a summary of published science and technology news of China: TIANZHOU-5 CARGO CRAFT China's Tianzhou-5 cargo craft re-entered the atmosphere in a controlled manner at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

Most of the spacecraft's components burned up during the re-entry, and a small amount of its debris fell into the predetermined safe waters of the South Pacific.

NATURE-BASED SOLUTION FOR CARBON REDUCTION Chinese researchers have figured out that protecting and restoring coastal blue carbon ecosystems (BCEs) can be a key strategy for carbon reduction, according to a research article recently published in the journal Innovation.

The BCEs, such as mangroves, salt marshes, tidal flats and seagrass meadows, have an efficient carbon dioxide storage capacity.

Therefore, protecting and restoring the ecosystems are considered an important "nature-based solution" for climate adaptation and mitigation.

INTELLIGENTLY UPGRADED HIGHWAYS More than 3,500 kilometers of highways in China have completed intelligent upgrades, according to the 2023 Digital Transportation Conference and Expo (Beijing), which opened on Monday in Beijing.

The construction of intelligent scenarios, such as lane-level management, intelligent monitoring and early warning, and off-site law enforcement, has seen positive results.

The quality of China's travel services has continued to improve as the country deepens the application of information infrastructure, such as the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System and 5G technology.

Related Topics

Technology China Beijing 5G Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

48 minutes ago
 Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

50 minutes ago
 US reiterates support to improve investment climat ..

US reiterates support to improve investment climate in Pakistan

53 minutes ago
 Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand ..

Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cip ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s end ..

UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s enduring commitment to rule of la ..

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Albania to UAE

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in ..

Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in Cairo

12 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in poll ..

Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in polls

13 hours ago
 Race against time to find survivors 4 days after M ..

Race against time to find survivors 4 days after Morocco quake

13 hours ago
 India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka ..

India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous