China science, technology news summary -- Sept. 13

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) --:The following is a summary of published science and technology news of China: TIANZHOU-5 CARGO CRAFT China's Tianzhou-5 cargo craft re-entered the atmosphere in a controlled manner at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

Most of the spacecraft's components burned up during the re-entry, and a small amount of its debris fell into the predetermined safe waters of the South Pacific.

NATURE-BASED SOLUTION FOR CARBON REDUCTION Chinese researchers have figured out that protecting and restoring coastal blue carbon ecosystems (BCEs) can be a key strategy for carbon reduction, according to a research article recently published in the journal Innovation.

The BCEs, such as mangroves, salt marshes, tidal flats and seagrass meadows, have an efficient carbon dioxide storage capacity.

Therefore, protecting and restoring the ecosystems are considered an important "nature-based solution" for climate adaptation and mitigation.

INTELLIGENTLY UPGRADED HIGHWAYS More than 3,500 kilometers of highways in China have completed intelligent upgrades, according to the 2023 Digital Transportation Conference and Expo (Beijing), which opened on Monday in Beijing.

The construction of intelligent scenarios, such as lane-level management, intelligent monitoring and early warning, and off-site law enforcement, has seen positive results.

The quality of China's travel services has continued to improve as the country deepens the application of information infrastructure, such as the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System and 5G technology.