China scraps cooperation with US over Taiwan spat

Beijing, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :China said Friday it was ending cooperation with the United States on a litany of key issues including climate change, anti-drug efforts and military talks, as relations between the two superpowers nosedive over the island of Taiwan.

Beijing has reacted furiously to a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island, which it claims as its territory and has vowed to retake, by force if necessary.

It has since Thursday encircled the self-ruled, democratic island with a series of huge military drills that have been roundly condemned by the United States and other Western allies.

And Friday saw its foreign ministry hit back further against the United States, suspending talks and cooperation on multiple agreements between the two -- including on fighting climate change.

The world's two largest polluters last year pledged to work together to accelerate climate action this decade, and vowed to meet regularly to "address the climate crisis".

But that deal looks shaky as relations sink to some of their lowest levels in years, as do agreements on everything from talks on military matters to anti-drug cooperation.

Pelosi -- who was also hit with sanctions by Beijing for the visit -- has defended her trip to Taiwan, saying Friday that Washington would "not allow" China to isolate the island.