UrduPoint.com

China Scraps PCR Tests For Inbound Travelers From April 29

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2023 | 05:10 PM

China scraps PCR tests for inbound travelers from April 29

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) ::Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning Tuesday said that from April 29, all inbound travelers only need a negative antigen test result within 48 hours of flying rather than the previous mandatory PCR tests before boarding flights.

Immediately after the announcement, Chinese embassies in other countries issued updates to the latest epidemic prevention and control guidelines for travelers to China.

The notices also asked travelers bound for China to fill in the Health Declaration Form for Inbound and Outbound Travelers after getting their negative tests results.

Chinese customs officers will conduct sampling inspection in accordance with a certain percentage, the notices said, adding that travelers with abnormal health declarations or showing fever and other symptoms shall cooperate with the Customs in carrying out epidemiological investigation and medical investigation, and accept sampling and testing of related infectious disease.

Mao said that China will continue to optimize its prevention and control policies in light of the epidemic situation and better ensure safe, healthy and orderly exchanges between Chinese and foreign personnel.

It may be mentioned that a large number of Pakistani businessmen, students and other travelers wishing to travel to China will greatly be benefiting from the waiver.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Mao April May All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches new pod ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches new podcast to empower changemakers

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah allocates AED100 million to reduce fire ri ..

Sharjah allocates AED100 million to reduce fire risks in buildings

5 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Fujairah F ..

Fujairah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Fujairah Fine Arts Academy’s board of ..

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for effective multilateralism again ..

Pakistan calls for effective multilateralism against threats to int’l peace

45 minutes ago
 Finance Minister asks FBR to enhance efforts for a ..

Finance Minister asks FBR to enhance efforts for achieving country’s true tax ..

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan remains engaged with friendly countries f ..

Pakistan remains engaged with friendly countries for safe evacuation of Pakistan ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.