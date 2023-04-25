China scraps PCR tests for inbound travelers from April 29

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) ::Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning Tuesday said that from April 29, all inbound travelers only need a negative antigen test result within 48 hours of flying rather than the previous mandatory PCR tests before boarding flights.

Immediately after the announcement, Chinese embassies in other countries issued updates to the latest epidemic prevention and control guidelines for travelers to China.

The notices also asked travelers bound for China to fill in the Health Declaration Form for Inbound and Outbound Travelers after getting their negative tests results.

Chinese customs officers will conduct sampling inspection in accordance with a certain percentage, the notices said, adding that travelers with abnormal health declarations or showing fever and other symptoms shall cooperate with the Customs in carrying out epidemiological investigation and medical investigation, and accept sampling and testing of related infectious disease.

Mao said that China will continue to optimize its prevention and control policies in light of the epidemic situation and better ensure safe, healthy and orderly exchanges between Chinese and foreign personnel.

It may be mentioned that a large number of Pakistani businessmen, students and other travelers wishing to travel to China will greatly be benefiting from the waiver.