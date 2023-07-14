China Securities Regulator Approves Registration Of Synthetic Rubber Futures
Published July 14, 2023
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) --:China's securities regulator said it had approved the registration of synthetic rubber futures and options at the Shanghai Futures Exchange.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission will urge the Shanghai Futures Exchange to get well-prepared across the board, ensuring the smooth launch and sound operation of synthetic rubber futures and options, the regulator said in a statement on Friday.