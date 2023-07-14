Open Menu

China Securities Regulator Approves Registration Of Synthetic Rubber Futures

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 04:20 PM

China securities regulator approves registration of synthetic rubber futures

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) --:China's securities regulator said it had approved the registration of synthetic rubber futures and options at the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission will urge the Shanghai Futures Exchange to get well-prepared across the board, ensuring the smooth launch and sound operation of synthetic rubber futures and options, the regulator said in a statement on Friday.

Related Topics

China Shanghai Futures Exchange

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways ..

Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance cooperation and tra ..

17 minutes ago
 Level Up Your Summer with the realme Narzo 50

Level Up Your Summer with the realme Narzo 50

20 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspire ..

Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspires fans

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual c ..

Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual check-in service for People of ..

2 hours ago
 PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nu ..

PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali

2 hours ago
 DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooper ..

DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooperation to fulfil Dubai&#039;s s ..

2 hours ago
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Chad to UAE

3 hours ago
 PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgi ..

PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgit-Baltistan's CM

3 hours ago
 Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pak ..

Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pakistan within next 12 hours

3 hours ago
 IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budg ..

IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budget for second review

3 hours ago
 UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

4 hours ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous