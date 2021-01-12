UrduPoint.com
China Sees 19 Pct Drop In Mine Accidents In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

China sees 19 pct drop in mine accidents in 2020

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :China's mines have reported improved safety and fewer mine accidents last year despite a slight rise in coal output.

There were 434 mine accidents in 2020, down 19.1 percent from the previous year, and 573 related deaths, down 22 percent, the National Mine Safety Administration said on Monday.

Of the total, the country saw 122 coal mine accidents in 2020, down 28.2 percent year on year, and 225 related deaths, down 28.8 percent.

China saw no major explosions triggered by coal mine gas in 2020.

It is the first year that no such major event occurred in the country since 1949. Coal mine gas, or firedamp, is a problematic phenomenon associated with coal mining, as the gas is explosive when mixed with air.

From 2002 to 2019, deaths resulting from gas explosions accounted for roughly one-third of all deaths associated with coal mine accidents, data from the administration showed. There were 312 accidents in non-coal mines in 2020, down 14.9 percent year on year, and 348 related deaths, down 16.9 percent.

