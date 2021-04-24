China sees 405,000 patent operations in 2020

BEIJIJNG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :China saw up to 405,000 patent operations in 2020, around 2.8 times the volume by the end of the 12th Five-Year Plan period (2011-2015), according to an official of China's National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA) Thursday.

Patent operations include patent transfer, license and pledge.

The NIPA has been trying to cultivate the friendly ecosystem to support the country's patent operations and utilization of innovation achievements, said Lei Xiaoyun, a NIPA official at a conference highlighting the high-quality development of intellectual property rights (IPR).

China has been enhancing the service system for patent operations to boost efficient IPR utilization as well as industrial transformation and upgrade, Lei said.