China sees 6 mln employed in translation, language services sector

BEIJING,April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The total number of people employed in China's translation and language services sector stood at 6.01 million in 2022, up 11.7 percent from the previous year, according to the annual conference of the Translators Association of China (TAC), which opened on Monday.

At the opening ceremony, reports were released on the development of the translation and language service industry, both nationwide and worldwide. In addition, an award-granting ceremony for excellent translators in different fields and a national translation skill contest were launched.

Tang Heng, deputy secretary general of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said at the event that China's translator and interpreter community has substantially supported and boosted the country's international exchanges on all fronts.