Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

China Sees 6 Mln Employed In Translation, Language Services Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 01:20 PM

China sees 6 mln employed in translation, language services sector

BEIJING,April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The total number of people employed in China's translation and language services sector stood at 6.01 million in 2022, up 11.7 percent from the previous year, according to the annual conference of the Translators Association of China (TAC), which opened on Monday.

At the opening ceremony, reports were released on the development of the translation and language service industry, both nationwide and worldwide. In addition, an award-granting ceremony for excellent translators in different fields and a national translation skill contest were launched.

Tang Heng, deputy secretary general of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said at the event that China's translator and interpreter community has substantially supported and boosted the country's international exchanges on all fronts.

Related Topics

China Event All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Cabinet decides to withdraw services of Supreme Co ..

Cabinet decides to withdraw services of Supreme Court's Registrar

59 minutes ago
 China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidi ..

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

1 hour ago
 Masood Khan lauds role of Salman Bhojani for stren ..

Masood Khan lauds role of Salman Bhojani for strengthening Pak-US relations

1 hour ago
 Gold prices slip as US dollar regains some ground

Gold prices slip as US dollar regains some ground

1 hour ago
 Zayed University launches Master of Science in Env ..

Zayed University launches Master of Science in Environment and Sustainability Sc ..

1 hour ago
 One killed in train accident in Netherlands, 30 in ..

One killed in train accident in Netherlands, 30 injured

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.