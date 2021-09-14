UrduPoint.com

China Sees Fewer Air Trips Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :China's civil aviation industry saw a decline in the number of air trips and volume of mail and cargo in August amid a recent resurgence of COVID-19, official data showed Tuesday.

About 22.41 million passenger trips were made last month, a decrease of 51.5 percent from a year earlier, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said at a press conference.

The number of trips is about 36.6 percent of that recorded in the same period in 2019, the CAAC said.

The volume of mail and cargo transported stood at 520,000 tonnes, down 5.6 percent year on year, while the total air transport turnover dropped 35.6 percent year on year to 4.91 billion tonne-km, according to the CAAC.

The eastern province of Jiangsu, where China's recent COVID-19 resurgence first emerged, last week announced that it has cleared all high- and medium-risk areas.

