UrduPoint.com

China Sees Growing Water Conservancy Projects Investment In Jan-Aug

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 05:50 PM

China sees growing water conservancy projects investment in Jan-Aug

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :China saw expanding investment in water conservancy facilities in the first eight months of 2022 amid efforts to shore up the economy, Vice Minister of Water Resources Liu Weiping said on Wednesday.

Completed investment in water conservancy projects totaled 977.6 billion Yuan (about 141.4 billion U.S. Dollars) during the period, an increase of 329.6 billion yuan, or 50.

9 percent, from the previous year, said Liu.

Investment in water conservancy projects under construction had exceeded 1.8 trillion yuan by the end of August, the vice minister added.

The country initiated some 19,000 new water conservancy projects from January to August. To stabilize the economy, China has ramped up the construction of water conservancy infrastructure and is expected to complete investments of more than 800 billion yuan in water conservancy construction in 2022.

Related Topics

Water China January August From Billion

Recent Stories

No relief for public in sight as IMF demands govt ..

No relief for public in sight as IMF demands govt to increase gas tariff ahead o ..

24 minutes ago
 Kohli, Hasaranga move up in ICC T20I ranking

Kohli, Hasaranga move up in ICC T20I ranking

40 minutes ago
 "Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after ..

"Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after appearance before JIT

2 hours ago
 Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relie ..

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected ..

3 hours ago
 Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

3 hours ago
 Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.