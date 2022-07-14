UrduPoint.com

China Sees Growth In Summer Grain Harvest

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2022 | 04:00 PM

China sees growth in summer grain harvest

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :China has reaped summer grain harvest with a 1-percent year-on-year growth in total output, the country's statistics bureau said Thursday.

China's total grain output reached 147.39 million tonnes in this year's summer harvest, up 1.434 million tonnes from last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The output of wheat, a staple crop, stood at 135.76 million tonnes, up 1 percent year on year.

The country's planting area and output per hectare of summer grains both saw expansions compared to 2021, the NBS said.

Wang Guirong, an NBS official, attributed the higher summer grain harvest to favorable weather conditions and the promotion of high-quality seeds and farmlands.

Related Topics

Weather China From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

realme 9 4G’s 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera & First-e ..

Realme 9 4G’s 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera & First-ever HM6 Sensor – The Changin ..

2 minutes ago
 Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OP ..

Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Aw ..

21 minutes ago
 The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Visio ..

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

29 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 — A Budget Smartphone Offering the Best ..

Vivo Y55 — A Budget Smartphone Offering the Best Experience to The Youth

31 minutes ago
 K-Electric Clarifies Facts on Electric-Shock Relat ..

K-Electric Clarifies Facts on Electric-Shock Related Incidents during Rains

1 hour ago
 SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ..

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ruling case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.