UrduPoint.com

China Sees Improved Air Quality In November

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 03:20 PM

China sees improved air quality in November

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) --:Air quality in Chinese cities improved in November, data from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment showed Monday.

For 339 cities monitored by the Ministry, the share of days with good air quality stood at 91.9 percent last month, up 3.8 percentage points, year on year.

The average PM2.5 density, a key indicator of air pollution, dropped 5.

6 percent year on year to 34 micrograms per cubic meter, and the average density of PM10 shrank 13.6 percent year on year to 57 micrograms per cubic meter.

From January to November, the share of good air quality days in these 339 cities stood at 86.8 percent, edging down 0.8 percentage points from a year earlier.

A key region for air quality improvement, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, along with the neighboring areas, saw its share of good air quality days increase one percentage point year on year to 68.3 percent last month.

Related Topics

China January November From Share

Recent Stories

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edi ..

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edition of ‘Samsung Innovation ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.16 ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.162 items of goods in 11 months

1 hour ago
 TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to ..

TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to demonstrate the camera prowes ..

1 hour ago
 TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan ..

TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan with a focus on Style Stateme ..

1 hour ago
 FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bai ..

FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bail plea

2 hours ago
 Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, ..

Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, Senate: President Alvi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.