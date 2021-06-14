UrduPoint.com
China Sees Nearly 90 Million Domestic Tourist Trips During Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

China sees nearly 90 million domestic tourist trips during festival

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :China saw more than 89 million domestic tourist trips during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, up by 94.1 percent from last year, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said Monday.

Tourism revenue reached 29.43 billion Yuan (about 4.6 billion U.S. Dollars), up by 139.7 percent from last year, according to the ministry.

The Dragon Boat Festival holiday lasts from June 12 to 14 this year.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

