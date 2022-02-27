China sees no further spread of COVID-19 during Spring Festival travel rush

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) --:China saw no further spread of COVID-19 during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush that ended on Friday, a transport official said on Saturday.

Local transport authorities took solid measures to implement epidemic control protocols, including strengthening disinfection and ventilation, passenger temperature checks and seating restrictions, Ministry of Transport official Zhou Min said at a press conference.

A total of 1.06 billion passenger trips were made in China during this year's Spring Festival peak-travel period, up 21.8 percent from the 2021 level, Zhou said.

Primary and secondary schools in 25 provincial-level regions across the country have commenced their spring semesters as of Saturday, according to Ministry of education official Liu Peijun.