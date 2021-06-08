UrduPoint.com
China Sees Notable Progress In Eco-environment Protection In Yangtze River

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

China sees notable progress in eco-environment protection in Yangtze river

BEIJING, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :China has made notable progress in improving water quality, restoring aquatic biodiversity and controlling pollution in the Yangtze River basin, according to a report submitted for deliberation at the ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

Water quality of nearly 97 percent of Yangtze River segments reached Level III standard or above in 2020, 13.3 percentage points higher than the national average and 14.9 percentage points higher than the 2015 figure, according to the report from the State Council, delivered by the Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu.

For the first time, the water quality of the main stream of the Yangtze River reached Level II standard or above in 2020, the report notes.

Provinces and municipalities along the Yangtze River have effectively implemented the 10-year fishing ban, with 228,000 fishermen on 110,000 boats relinquishing their nets, says the report, adding that there have been more frequent sightings of flagship species, such as the Yangtze fin-less porpoise, after the ban.

In 2020, authorities investigated over 7,500 cases of illegal fishing along the Yangtze River, and seized 34,000 illegal fishing boats and 267,000 units of fishing gear, says the report.

