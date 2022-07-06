UrduPoint.com

China Sees Over 10 Mln New Energy Vehicles On Road

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2022 | 06:00 PM

BEIJING, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :By the end of June, China saw a total of 10.01 million new energy vehicles (NEVs) going on the road, according to statistics by the Ministry of Public Security.

The country saw approximately 406 million motor vehicles on the road and 492 million motor vehicle drivers as of June, said the ministry.

During the first half of 2022, around 2.

2 million NEVs were registered, hitting a new high with an increase of more than 1.1 million year on year. They accounted for nearly 20 percent of all new automobile registrations.

As of June, 81 Chinese cities hit the threshold of 1 million automobiles on the road, up 7 cities year-on-year, 37 cities the threshold of 2 million, and 20 cities the threshold of 3 million. In particular, automobiles in Beijing surpassed 6 million, followed by Chengdu and Chongqing with 5 million on the road, said the ministry.

