UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Sees Progress In Employment For Relocated Rural People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

China sees progress in employment for relocated rural people

BEIJING, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :China has made progress in employment for people relocated amid its poverty-alleviation program, data from the country's top economic planner showed Thursday.

Some 3.78 million of these people were employed so far, which means that at least one family member with working capabilities of these relocated households has a job, said Tong Zhangshun, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission.

Industrial parks, workshops, and tourism programs were launched in these new settlements nationwide to help the resettled population get jobs, Tong said.

During the 14th five-year plan period (2021-2025), the government will continue improving infrastructure and public services at the new settlements, he said.

China had fully completed its poverty-alleviation relocation programs by the end of 2020, with all 9.6 million people involved having moved into new homes and shaken off poverty.

Related Topics

China Job Progress 2020 Family All From Government Top Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Russia reports 8,947 new COVID-19 cases, 377 death ..

25 minutes ago

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Frid ..

3 minutes ago

Parking system to be made online in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Bavaria allows 14,000 to attend Euro 2020 matches ..

3 minutes ago

Green, orange or red: France eases summer travel r ..

7 minutes ago

AIOU uploads semester terminal exam papers for BA ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.