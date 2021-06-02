China sees record express delivery volume in Jan.-May

BEIJING, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :China's postal sector has seen a record amount of express deliveries in the first five months of this year, official data showed Wednesday.

The country's delivery service providers handled over 40 billion parcels in the January-May period, close to the total registered during the whole year of 2017, according to the State Post Bureau (SPB).

An average of 266 million parcels have been delivered and over 500 million services provided to users each day during the period, SPB data showed. The SPB estimated that the country will deliver more than 95 billion parcels in 2021.