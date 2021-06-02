UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Sees Record Express Delivery Volume In Jan.-May

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:10 PM

China sees record express delivery volume in Jan.-May

BEIJING, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :China's postal sector has seen a record amount of express deliveries in the first five months of this year, official data showed Wednesday.

The country's delivery service providers handled over 40 billion parcels in the January-May period, close to the total registered during the whole year of 2017, according to the State Post Bureau (SPB).

An average of 266 million parcels have been delivered and over 500 million services provided to users each day during the period, SPB data showed. The SPB estimated that the country will deliver more than 95 billion parcels in 2021.

Related Topics

2017 Post Billion Million

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted an event t ..

41 seconds ago

Emirates Development Bank, Commercial Bank of Duba ..

16 minutes ago

Germany supports Libyan COVID-19 vaccination drive ..

7 minutes ago

Ukrainian gov't to provide more financial aid to p ..

7 minutes ago

Japan Pledges to Secure 1.6Bln Vaccine Doses for C ..

7 minutes ago

Brazilian Opposition Calls for Demonstrations Agai ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.