China sees robust exports of knowledge-intensive services in first 9 months

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :China registered robust growth in exports of knowledge-intensive services in the first nine months of 2022, official data showed.

The country's exports of knowledge-intensive services totaled over 1.04 trillion Yuan (about 143.3 billion U.S. Dollars) during the Jan.-Sept.

period, up 14.9 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Imports in this field rose 4.8 percent compared with a year ago to reach about 821.9 billion yuan. Among them, insurance services imports surged 56.2 percent year on year.

China's knowledge-intensive services expanded 10.2 percent year on year during this period.