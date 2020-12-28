UrduPoint.com
China Sees Subsistence Allowances Rise In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Urban and rural subsistence allowances in China have increased by 7.7 percent and 11.3 percent, respectively, year on year in 2020, according to the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

The average subsistence allowance in rural areas amounted to 5,842 Yuan (around 896 U.S.

Dollars) per person per year in 2020, while that of urban regions reached 665 yuan per month per person, statistics from the ministry showed.

China has expanded its social security coverage to orphans and unattended children this year, with over 247,000 included in the allowance scheme for the first time, according to the ministry.

