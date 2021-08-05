China sends 20 working groups to aid COVID-19 prevention in port cities

BEIJING, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :China's State Council joint COVID-19 prevention and control mechanism team has sent 20 working groups to key port cities to aid anti-virus efforts, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

The working groups will supervise and guide the port cities in plugging loopholes in their measures to prevent imported infections and respond to possible outbreaks, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference.