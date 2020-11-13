China Sends 'congratulations' To Joe Biden On US Election Win
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 01:40 PM
Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :China congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on Friday after he was declared winner of the American election.
"We respect the choice of the American people. We express our congratulations to Mr Biden and Ms Harris," said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a press briefing, referring to incoming vice president Kamala Harris.