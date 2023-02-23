UrduPoint.com

China Sends Emergency Rescue Forces After Inner Mongolia Coal Mine Collapse

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 10:30 AM

China sends emergency rescue forces after Inner Mongolia coal mine collapse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Emergency Management urgently sent search and rescue forces on Wednesday after a coal mine collapsed in Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

A total of 109 rescuers from four national rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, carrying professional gear, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, 238 local firefighters and rescuers, 41 fire engines and six rescue dogs are working on the spot.

The ministry urged all-out efforts in searching for the missing, strengthening on-site risk detection and monitoring, preventing secondary disasters, and ensuring safety during the rescue work.

The collapse has so far left two people dead, six injured and 53 missing.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire China Mongolia From

Recent Stories

Nation completely rejects PTI’s `Jail Bharo move ..

Nation completely rejects PTI’s `Jail Bharo movement’: Sanaullah

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd February 2023

1 hour ago
 Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking of ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking officials at IDEX

9 hours ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces discusses defen ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces discusses defense affairs with IDEX &amp; NAV ..

10 hours ago
 UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Nabl ..

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Nablus

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.