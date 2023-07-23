China sends four satellites into space

TAIYUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) --:China on Sunday launched a Long March-2D carrier rocket, sending 4 satellites into preset orbit.

The rocket lifted off at 10:50 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi.

Three of the satellites will be used to obtain remote sensing observation data and provide commercial remote sensing services, while the other satellite will be used for satellite communications technology verification.

This was the 479th flight mission of the Long March rocket series.