Open Menu

China Sends Four Satellites Into Space

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2023 | 01:50 PM

China sends four satellites into space

TAIYUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) --:China on Sunday launched a Long March-2D carrier rocket, sending 4 satellites into preset orbit.

The rocket lifted off at 10:50 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi.

Three of the satellites will be used to obtain remote sensing observation data and provide commercial remote sensing services, while the other satellite will be used for satellite communications technology verification.

This was the 479th flight mission of the Long March rocket series.

Related Topics

Technology China Long March Taiyuan Beijing Sunday From Satellites

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

13 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

14 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

14 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

15 hours ago
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

15 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

15 hours ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

15 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

15 hours ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

14 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous