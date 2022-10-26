China sends more humanitarian supplies for Pakistan flood victims

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :A batch of humanitarian supplies donated by the Red Cross Society of China, Guangxi Branch, was dispatched to Pakistan for distribution among the flood-stricken people.

"A batch of humanitarian aid worth RMB 300,000 is on its way to Pakistan. Shipment of the supplies started last Friday and will arrive at the Karachi Port by sea," China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The supplies, donated by the Red Cross Society of China Guangxi Branch, composed of 4,286 blankets will be distributed among the flood affectees in Pakistan.

Speaking at the launching ceremony held on this occasion, Wang Lei, Executive Vice Chairman of the Red Cross Society of China Guangxi Branch, expressed his sincere sympathy to the people of Pakistan who suffered from the natural disaster.

He hoped that the materials donated by the people of Guangxi could help them overcome the difficulties and also wished for an early recovery in the flood-hit areas.

Ahmed Farooq, Deputy Head of Mission, the Pakistan Embassy in China attended the ceremony online and expressed his thanks to the people of Guangxi.

It is learned that the materials will be received by the National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan (NDMA).