China sentences fentanyl supplier to death in joint US probe

Xingtai, China, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced a man to death and eight others to prison for illegally selling and trafficking fentanyl to US buyers, in what the court said was the first successful joint investigation by Beijing and US authorities.

China's narcotics bureau discovered in 2017 a criminal ring based in Shanghai and eastern Jiangsu province and seized 11.9 kilograms of fentanyl, acting on a tip-off from US border authorities, the Xingtai Intermediate People's Court in Hebei province said at the sentencing.