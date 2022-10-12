UrduPoint.com

China Services Trade Value Up 20.4 Pct In First Eight Months

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 01:50 PM

China services trade value up 20.4 pct in first eight months

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :China's services trade value grew 20.4 percent year on year in the first eight months of 2022, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed on Wednesday.

The total trade value stood at nearly 3.94 trillion Yuan (about 554.13 billion U.S. Dollars), according to the data.

Services exports expanded 23.1 percent year on year to 1.91 trillion yuan, and services imports totaled 2.03 trillion yuan, up 17.9 percent from a year ago.

The growth of services trade exports outpaced import growth by 5.2 percentage points, resulting in a 29.

5-percent drop in the services trade deficit to 121.08 billion yuan from the same period last year.

Trade in knowledge-intensive services raked in 1.64 trillion yuan, up 11.4 percent year on year, the data showed.

Knowledge-intensive services exports gained 15.7 percent to hit 929.79 billion yuan, led by categories such as intellectual property royalties and computing and information services.

Travel services recovered during this period, as trade in the sector advanced 7.1 percent from last year to 542.66 billion yuan.

Related Topics

Exports Import Same Commerce From Billion

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

2 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

2 hours ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

2 hours ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.