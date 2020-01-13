UrduPoint.com
China Set To Strengthen Cooperation With Zimbabwe

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 09:30 AM

China set to strengthen cooperation with Zimbabwe

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :China's foreign minister Wang Yi on Sunday pledged to strengthen cooperation with Zimbabwe despite a spat over bilateral aid figures in November.

The two countries butted heads after Zimbabwe's government said it had only received US $ 3.6 million in aid from Beijing in 2019 -- 40 times lower than the figure claimed by China.

Yi met his Zimbabwean counterpart Sibusiso Moyo on Sunday during the final leg of an Africa tour that also took him to Egypt, Djibouti, Eritrea and Burundi.

He did not mention financial assistance, but hailed China and Zimbabwe's "win-win cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture, and mining" and vowed to explore new areas of cooperation.

China's relationship with Zimbabwe dates back to the liberation struggle of the 1970s, when Beijing supported some of the top guerilla leaders.

After the end of white-minority rule in 1980, China was one of the first countries to establish a diplomatic mission in the capital Harare.

Under former president Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe adopted a "Look East" policy after a fallout with the US and the EU over rights abuses and controversial land reforms.

