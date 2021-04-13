China sets up expert advisory committee for lunar samples

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :China has set up an expert committee for lunar samples, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said Tuesday.

According to the regulations on lunar sample management, the CNSA established the committee as an expert advisory institution for the management of lunar samples.

The committee aims to give full play to the scientific value of lunar samples and standardize their management.

It will exercise the functions of review and consultation related to lunar samples following the principles of fairness, impartiality and openness, said the CNSA.

The main duties of the committee include reviewing applications for borrowing lunar samples, reviewing the return of the samples, providing advice and suggestions on issues related to the samples, evaluating scientific research achievements on the samples and popularizing lunar science.