China Settles Over 3,100 Personal Data Breach Cases In 2020

Wed 30th December 2020

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :China's public security agencies investigated and settled more than 3,100 criminal cases involving personal information breaches this year, with more than 9,700 suspects arrested, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

By Dec.

20, police across the country had dismantled more than 40 criminal gangs and arrested more than 860 suspects in 50 cases related to the theft and sale of the personal information of minors and senior citizens, said the ministry.

More than 1,500 people have received administrative penalties for exposing the personal data of individuals related to the COVID-19 epidemic online.

Public security agencies have warned the public to be vigilant against unverified mobile apps, websites and links to prevent leaking personal information.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

