China ships relief supplies to tsunami-hit Tonga

SUVA, Jan. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :China shipped relief supplies worth 1 million Yuan (157,900 U.S. Dollars) on Monday from Fiji to Tonga, which has suffered heavy damage from the recent volcanic eruptions and tsunami.

A ceremony was held at a port in Suva's Walu Bay to see off two vessels of China National Fisheries (Group) Corporation carrying the emergency aid.

According to Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo, most of the relief supplies, including drinking water, food, electric generators, water pumps, chain saws, personnel protective equipments and medical supplies, have been raised by the Chinese Embassy in Fiji and the remaining was donated by the Chinese enterprises in Fiji.

China and Tonga are comprehensive strategic partners. If the countries in the South Pacific region need assistance, China is always ready to provide support within its capacity, said Ambassador Qian.

The latest relief supplies to Tonga have once again proved that China is a sincere and reliable friend for the countries in the region, including Tonga, he said.