UrduPoint.com

China Ships Relief Supplies To Tsunami-hit Tonga

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2022 | 03:00 PM

China ships relief supplies to tsunami-hit Tonga

SUVA, Jan. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :China shipped relief supplies worth 1 million Yuan (157,900 U.S. Dollars) on Monday from Fiji to Tonga, which has suffered heavy damage from the recent volcanic eruptions and tsunami.

A ceremony was held at a port in Suva's Walu Bay to see off two vessels of China National Fisheries (Group) Corporation carrying the emergency aid.

According to Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo, most of the relief supplies, including drinking water, food, electric generators, water pumps, chain saws, personnel protective equipments and medical supplies, have been raised by the Chinese Embassy in Fiji and the remaining was donated by the Chinese enterprises in Fiji.

China and Tonga are comprehensive strategic partners. If the countries in the South Pacific region need assistance, China is always ready to provide support within its capacity, said Ambassador Qian.

The latest relief supplies to Tonga have once again proved that China is a sincere and reliable friend for the countries in the region, including Tonga, he said.

Related Topics

Tsunami Water China Suva Bo Tonga Fiji From Million

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof to lead the national women cricket t ..

Bismah Maroof to lead the national women cricket team

37 minutes ago
 Covid-19 SOPs: 62 schools, 15 hotels sealed

Covid-19 SOPs: 62 schools, 15 hotels sealed

57 minutes ago
 Farrukh congratulates Babar Azam on winning ICC aw ..

Farrukh congratulates Babar Azam on winning ICC award

5 minutes ago
 Tetchy Medvedev fells stubborn Cressy as Cornet en ..

Tetchy Medvedev fells stubborn Cressy as Cornet ends Slam hoodoo

5 minutes ago
 Soldiers seen outside Burkina Faso state TV after ..

Soldiers seen outside Burkina Faso state TV after mutinies

5 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Linking Geneva Talks With US Decision t ..

Moscow Not Linking Geneva Talks With US Decision to Evacuate Embassy from Kiev - ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.