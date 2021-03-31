UrduPoint.com
China Shipyard Builds Large Ore Carrier For ROK Firm

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 11:50 AM

China shipyard builds large ore carrier for ROK firm

NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :-- Chinese shipyard Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group Ltd. has built a large ore carrier for Kukje Maritime Investment Corporation (Kmarin) of the Republic of Korea (ROK), the Chinese shipbuilder said.

The ore carrier measuring 340 meters in length and boasting a cargo capacity of 325,000 tonnes is expected to be delivered to the ROK company in July this year.

The ship was built by Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding (Yangzi Xinfu), a subsidiary of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group Ltd. based in east China's Jiangsu Province.

In addition to the ore carrier, Yangzi Xinfu completed building three other vessels in the first quarter, including one 12,690-TEU container ship and two 208,000-tonne bulk cargo carriers. It also delivered four ships, all of which were 208,000-tonne bulk cargo carriers. The company's revenue in the first quarter reached 771 million Yuan (117.4 million U.S. Dollars).

