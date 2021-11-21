London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Britain on Saturday urged China to provide "verifiable evidence" about the "safety and whereabouts" of tennis star Peng Shuai, whose whereabouts are unclear after making sexual assault allegations against a top Communist Party official.

"We are extremely concerned at the apparent disappearance of Peng Shuai, and are following the case closely," the foreign office said in a statement, adding Beijing "should urgently provide verifiable evidence of her safety and whereabouts".