Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

China should step up guard against mutant COVID-19 strains

BEIJING, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :China should step up guard against mutant COVID-19 strains as the pandemic continues to rage worldwide, a national political advisor has said.

"We are still in the midst of a global pandemic, with the corona-virus rapidly mutating and evolving worldwide.

Virus mutations may pose huge risks," said Wang Chen, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and president of the Chinese academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College.

Wang made the remarks on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, the country's top political advisory body, which opened in Beijing on Thursday.

Noting that a science-based response is the fundamental way to control the pandemic, he said efforts should be made in various fields including early diagnosis and vaccine research and development.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

