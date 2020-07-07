UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Signs UN Arms Trade Treaty

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 08:40 AM

China signs UN arms trade treaty

United Nations, United States, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :China signed a global pact Monday to regulate arms sales that has been rejected by the United States, the Asian power's UN ambassador said.

The Communist Party leadership's top legislative body voted in late June to join the UN Arms Trade Treaty, designed to control the flow of weapons into conflict zones.

The signing demonstrates China's "resolve and sincerity in maintaining international arms control regime, supporting multilateralism, and forging a community with a shared future for mankind," Zhang Jun, China's ambassador to the UN, said in a statement.

The statement added that Beijing allows arms exports only to sovereign states and not to non-state actors.

China, the second-largest global arms producer, announced June 22 it would join the Arms Trade Treaty, which now has 107 member states.

Adopted by the UN in 2013, the treaty requires members to keep records of international transfers of weapons and to prohibit cross-border shipments that could be used in human rights violations.

The arms included range from handguns to missiles to airplanes and warships.

The US Senate never ratified the 2013 Arms Trade Treaty after former president Barack Obama endorsed it, and Trump has said he would revoke his predecessor's signature.

It is among a number of international agreements reached under the Obama administration that Trump has moved to pull out of.

Related Topics

Senate Barack Obama United Nations Exports China Trump Beijing United States June From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay FM discuss bilateral ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Croatian counterpart discuss b ..

6 hours ago

UAE is keen to support and promote the Arab-Chines ..

7 hours ago

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

9 hours ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

10 hours ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.