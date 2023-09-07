Open Menu

China-Singapore Joint Exercise Kicks Off

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM

SINGAPORE, Sept. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The bilateral training exercise between the Chinese People's Liberation Army and the Singapore Armed Forces kicked off at the Jurong Camp here on Wednesday, focusing on urban counter-terrorism operations.

Over 280 elite military personnel from both armies will perform equipment operations, small-arms live firing, and command post exercise during the event.

.

The ongoing bilateral exercise is the fifth edition since its inauguration in 2009.

