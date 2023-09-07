China-Singapore joint exercise kicks off

(@FahadShabbir)

SINGAPORE, Sept. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The bilateral training exercise between the Chinese People's Liberation Army and the Singapore Armed Forces kicked off at the Jurong Camp here on Wednesday, focusing on urban counter-terrorism operations.

Over 280 elite military personnel from both armies will perform equipment operations, small-arms live firing, and command post exercise during the event.

The ongoing bilateral exercise is the fifth edition since its inauguration in 2009.