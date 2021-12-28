UrduPoint.com

China, Singapore To Hold Mechanism Meetings On Bilateral Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 02:30 PM

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) APP):China and Singapore will hold a series of meetings on bilateral cooperation via video link on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced on Tuesday.

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will co-chair the meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat of Singapore.

The meetings to be held are the 17th China-Singapore Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation Meeting, the 22nd China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park Joint Steering Council (JSC) Meeting, the 13th China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City JSC Meeting and the 5th China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity JSC Meeting.

