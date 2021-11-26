UrduPoint.com

China Slams Indian Military Official's 'provocative' Remarks

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 10:30 AM

China slams Indian military official's 'provocative' remarks

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :China has voiced firm opposition to an Indian military official's recent remarks which claimed that China is a threat to India.

Calling the Indian official's comments "provocative", Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said hyping up "China threat" has severely breached the strategic guidance set by leaders of the two countries that China and India pose no threat to each other, China Military Online reported.

Inciting geopolitical confrontation is both irresponsible and dangerous, Wu said, adding that the Chinese border troops are determined to safeguard national sovereignty and security and are also dedicated to maintaining peace and stability along the border.

He expressed hopes that the Indian side can meet China half way and jointly maintain sound development of bilateral ties.

