China slams US 'bullying' over Tiktok, WeChat

Shanghai, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :China on Saturday accused the United States of "bullying" and suggested it may take unspecified countermeasures after Washington banned downloads of popular video app TikTok and effectively blocked the use of the Chinese super-app WeChat.

"If the US insists on going its own way, China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies," a statement by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said.