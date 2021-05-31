China SOEs see more equity investment from social capital in 2020

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw more social capital investments in 2020 as the country steps up mixed-ownership reform to improve SOE efficiency.

The country's SOEs received a total of 197.1 billion Yuan (about 31 billion U.S. Dollars) of social capital through equity transfers in 2020, an increase of 13.

4 percent from 2019, according to data by the Chinese State-owned Property Exchanges Association.

The country has been optimizing the capital structure of SOEs via mixed-ownership reform, introducing private investors as stakeholders of the firms to enhance their operational efficiency.

A total of 5,523 equity transfer projects for SOE mixed-ownership reform were carried out from 2016 to 2020, with the transaction value totaling 1.05 trillion yuan, data by the association showed.