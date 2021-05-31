UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China SOEs See More Equity Investment From Social Capital In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 03:40 PM

China SOEs see more equity investment from social capital in 2020

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw more social capital investments in 2020 as the country steps up mixed-ownership reform to improve SOE efficiency.

The country's SOEs received a total of 197.1 billion Yuan (about 31 billion U.S. Dollars) of social capital through equity transfers in 2020, an increase of 13.

4 percent from 2019, according to data by the Chinese State-owned Property Exchanges Association.

The country has been optimizing the capital structure of SOEs via mixed-ownership reform, introducing private investors as stakeholders of the firms to enhance their operational efficiency.

A total of 5,523 equity transfer projects for SOE mixed-ownership reform were carried out from 2016 to 2020, with the transaction value totaling 1.05 trillion yuan, data by the association showed.

Related Topics

China 2016 2019 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,763 new COVID-19 cases, 1,740 reco ..

26 minutes ago

&#039;Parent-Friendly Label&#039; initiative for s ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council ..

56 minutes ago

Hamid Mir sent home for an indefinite period

1 hour ago

Over 3500kg plastic bags confiscated, Rs 3 mln fin ..

1 hour ago

S. Korea Detects 1st Thrombosis Case Linked to Ast ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.