UrduPoint.com

China Solicits Logos For Manned Space Missions In 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

China solicits logos for manned space missions in 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) began to solicit logos on Wednesday for the country's upcoming crewed space missions, marking the first open logo solicitation of its manned space program.

The event aims to solicit logos for three missions of China's manned space program this year, including the launches of the cargo craft Tianzhou-6, and the crewed spaceships Shenzhou-16 and Shenzhou-17, according to an announcement on the event released by the CMSA.

Ever since China's historic Shenzhou-5 manned space flight in 2003, an iconic logo has been designed for each of the country's manned missions. The 12 mission logos designed during the construction phase of the country's space station, in particular, reflect China's remarkable achievements in space exploration.

The solicitation for mission logos this time is open to the public and will run until March 6. It is aimed at those who are enthusiastic about China's manned space program, said the announcement.

With its construction completed, China's space station has entered into the stage of application and development, and a total of two manned spaceships and one or two cargo craft will be launched as scheduled every year, said the CMSA.

The Tianzhou-6 cargo craft is expected to be launched in May this year in accordance with the mission plan. It will deliver supplies, including daily necessities and consumables for astronauts, maintenance spare parts, and propellants, and return with in-orbit trash.

The Shenzhou-16 and Shenzhou-17 spaceships will be launched as planned in May and October, respectively, and dock with the space station to form a combination of three modules and three spaceships. The two crews will conduct extravehicular activities and exit tasks of the cargo airlock cabin, and carry out space science experiments and technology tests, said the announcement.

Related Topics

Technology China March May October Event

Recent Stories

UAE President orders providing additional $50 mill ..

UAE President orders providing additional $50 million to aid quake-affected peop ..

4 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Mulan Sultans replaces Shahnawaz Dahani ..

HBL PSL 8: Mulan Sultans replaces Shahnawaz Dahani with Mohammad Ilyas

17 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presents tax amendments bill in N ..

Finance Minister presents tax amendments bill in NA

25 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martinâ€™s UAE interns to unveil AI-power ..

Lockheed Martinâ€™s UAE interns to unveil AI-powered solution for aircraft engin ..

34 minutes ago
 Follow LHCâ€™s orders for election in Punjab: CJP ..

Follow LHCâ€™s orders for election in Punjab: CJP Bandial

1 hour ago
 Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.