China, South Asia friendship organizations boost mutual trust, cooperation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The 7th China South Asia Friendship Organizations' Forum was held via video link to promote friendly exchanges between China and South Asian countries.

The forum was co-hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and the Organization for South Asian Regional Friendship and Cooperation with China (OSARFCC).

With the theme of "Win-Win Cooperation for Common Development," the forum was attended by about 140 participants from China and six South Asian countries, including Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Maldives and Nepal, joined the event both online and offline,People's Daily reported.

The participants reached a consensus on enhancing people-to-people connectivity between China and South Asia, joining hands to build the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), strengthening win-win cooperation for common development, and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. A joint declaration for the forum was also issued.

President of CPAFFC, Lin Songtian, remarked at the event, "In the face of new opportunities and challenges, China has always been committed to deepening South-South cooperation and upholding multilateralism." Lin proposed three initiatives to foster win-win cooperation and common development, including supporting South Asian friendship organizations in promoting capacity building while mobilizing resources from China's local governments, enterprises and other non-governmental sectors to carry out meaningful projects for the benefit of people, in addition to assisting them with other people-oriented activities.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said that Pakistan is committed to working with South Asian countries to achieve our common goals on the basis of mutual respect, trust and cooperation.

"We also sincerely acknowledge, appreciate and support China's efforts and initiatives in promoting friendship and collaborative partnerships with the region," he noted.

President of OSARFCC and the Nepal-China Executives Council, Anoop Bhatarrai expressed his gratefulness to China for its help directed at South Asian countries in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic on behalf of OSARFCC.

"While most countries were reluctant to provide vaccines to South Asian Countries, China extended a helping hand and provided badly needed medical supplies and vaccines," Bhatarrai said. "China has proved that it is truly a friend in need!" Bhatarrai encouraged South Asian countries and China to work together to pursue the common goal of creating a beautiful world and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi said she witnessed and experienced many important moments in China-South Asia cooperation. She was delighted and proud to see many high-quality projects under the BRI start from nothing but scratch and come to benefit the people.

President of the Bangladesh-China Cultural, Economic & Mass Communication Center, Altaf Hossain Choudhury spoke highly of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"The international community has welcomed the BRI and its positive impact the BRI reaffirms China's commitment to buildinng and opening its economy, ensures free and inclusive trade, opposes all forms of protectionism, endeavors to promote universal rules-based opening, and a non-discriminatory and equitable multilateral trading system ensuring "win-win" at every level," he said in his video speech.