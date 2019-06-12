China-South Asia Media Forum opens in Yuxi, Yunnan province

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The China-South Asia Media Forum aimed to strengthen media cooperation for people-to-people exchange among China and South Asian countries opened in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan province.

Hundreds of professionals and experts from China and South Asia countries, including Pakistan, India, Nepal,Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives and Afghanistan attended the session, People Daily Online reported here on Wednesday.

China-South Asia Media Forum aims to strengthen media cooperation for people-to-people exchange among Chinaand South Asia countries.

"China and South Asia counties are connected both geographically and culturally," Tian Shubin, Vice President of China Federation of internet Societies and Chairman as well as President of Xinhuanet, said at the forum.

He pointed out that as the bridge connecting different civilizations, media should contribute more to all-round,multi-layered and wide-ranging cooperation among countries.

Tian also proposed to the participants to set up a fair and reasonable communication order, build a platform of interconnections and meet the challenges of media developing together.

At the forum, the newest media technology and application developed in China and South Asia were shared as a specific way for promoting media cooperation.