China, South Sudan To Enhance Communication, Coordination Between Diplomatic Depts: Chinese FM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:50 AM

BEIJING, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday that he stands ready to join hands with his South Sudanese counterpart Beatrice Khamisa Wani-Noah to further enhance the communication and coordination between the two countries' diplomatic departments, so as to lift the China-South Sudan friendly cooperative relations to a new level.

Wang made the remarks in a congratulatory message to the minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of South Sudan to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Sudan.

He said that over the last ten years, the bilateral relations have always maintained a sound momentum of development. The two countries have constantly cemented political mutual trust, persistently deepened practical cooperation, and worked closely with each other on international and regional affairs.

The two sides also have helped each other in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, writing a new chapter in the China-South Sudan friendship, Wang added.

In her congratulatory message to Wang, the South Sudanese minister said that China is one of the first countries that have recognized the independence of South Sudan. The country has been thankful for and appreciated China's precious support for its economic and social development, as well as for its fight against COVID-19.

She also said she believes the South Sudan-China relations will continue to consolidate, bringing benefit to the two peoples and ushering in a brighter prospect.

