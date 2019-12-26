UrduPoint.com
China Southern Airlines Starts Guangzhou-Kunming-Islamabad Flights

Thu 26th December 2019 | 09:40 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :hina Southern Airlines has started flight operation between Guangzhou-Kunming-Islamabad with the first flight CZ6071 left from Kunming to Islamabad.

The airlines organized the Guangzhou-Kunming-Islamabad route inaugural ceremony at Kunming Changshui International Airport, China news Network reported on Thursday.

After the sailing ceremony, the first flight CZ6071departed from Kunming on time at 20:05 Beijing time. It is reported that this route is the first route from Kunming to Pakistan.

According to in-charge of China Southern Airlines, the Kunming-Islamabad flight departs every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

The departure time is 20:05 Beijing time and arrives at Islamabad at 23:20 local time.

The Islamabad-Kunming flight departs every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The timing is 00:50 local time in Pakistan and it will arrive in Kunming at 9:05 Beijing time; the type of flight operated by the airline is Boeing 738.

The person in charge said opening of the Kunming-Islamabad route has filled the gap of Kunming Airport in Pakistan, which is of great significance for building a Kunming international aviation hub, promoting China-Pakistan friendship and the construction of the "Belt and Road" initiative.

Pakistan borders India to the east, China to the northeast, Afghanistan to the northwest, and Iran to the west. Islamabad is the capital, political and education center of Pakistan. It has developed business and convenient transportation.

