China starts construction of cross-regional power transmission project

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :China on Sunday commenced the construction of an ultra-high voltage direct current transmission line linking two provincial-level regions, according to the State Grid Corporation of China.

Stretching a total of 1,634 km, the electricity transmission project starts in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and ends in the central province of Hunan. It passes through six provincial-level regions across the country.

The project has a rated voltage of ±800 kV and a rated transmission capacity of 8 million kilowatts, with a total investment of 28.1 billion Yuan (about 3.95 billion U.S. Dollars), said the company.