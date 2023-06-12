UrduPoint.com

China Starts Construction Of Cross-regional Power Transmission Project

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 03:00 PM

China starts construction of cross-regional power transmission project

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :China on Sunday commenced the construction of an ultra-high voltage direct current transmission line linking two provincial-level regions, according to the State Grid Corporation of China.

Stretching a total of 1,634 km, the electricity transmission project starts in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and ends in the central province of Hunan. It passes through six provincial-level regions across the country.

The project has a rated voltage of ±800 kV and a rated transmission capacity of 8 million kilowatts, with a total investment of 28.1 billion Yuan (about 3.95 billion U.S. Dollars), said the company.

Related Topics

Electricity China Company Sunday Billion Million

Recent Stories

Russian oil to help government in providing relief ..

Russian oil to help government in providing relief to masses: Musadik

20 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Wazi ..

Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Waziristan terror attack offered

2 hours ago
 Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this ..

Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this year

3 hours ago
 PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning ..

PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning of new relationship with Mosc ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.