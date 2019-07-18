China starts direct import of Pakistani mangoes from Lahore: Urumqi Customs officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :A flight carrying 1030 kilograms of Pakistani mangoes from Lahore reached Urumqi International Airport, the first direct import of Pakistani fruit in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The direct import from Pakistan is expected to reduce the retail price by 20%-30%, such as mango and other fruit types with higher loss rate during transportation, People's Daily quoting Urumqi Customs officials here on Thursday.

At present, most of the imported fruits sold in the Urumqi market are imported from Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and other mainland ports and then sold to Urumqi. Due to the large number of transit channels and long transportation time, it not only affects the quality of fruits, but also has a high price.

Fruits imported directly through local ports can greatly reduce transportation costs, shorten transportation time, and reduce costs such as cold chain transportation, storage, and labour.

It is worth mentioning that in order to further increase the amount of fruit imports, Urumqi International Airport Customs has actively contacted a number of international high-quality fruit merchants resources to encourage and support qualified enterprises to rely on the entry control environment of the entry fruits and the cargo route policy advantages of the airport economy zone.