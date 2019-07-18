UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Starts Direct Import Of Pakistani Mangoes From Lahore: Urumqi Customs Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:00 AM

China starts direct import of Pakistani mangoes from Lahore: Urumqi Customs officials

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :A flight carrying 1030 kilograms of Pakistani mangoes from Lahore reached Urumqi International Airport, the first direct import of Pakistani fruit in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The direct import from Pakistan is expected to reduce the retail price by 20%-30%, such as mango and other fruit types with higher loss rate during transportation, People's Daily quoting Urumqi Customs officials here on Thursday.

At present, most of the imported fruits sold in the Urumqi market are imported from Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and other mainland ports and then sold to Urumqi. Due to the large number of transit channels and long transportation time, it not only affects the quality of fruits, but also has a high price.

Fruits imported directly through local ports can greatly reduce transportation costs, shorten transportation time, and reduce costs such as cold chain transportation, storage, and labour.

It is worth mentioning that in order to further increase the amount of fruit imports, Urumqi International Airport Customs has actively contacted a number of international high-quality fruit merchants resources to encourage and support qualified enterprises to rely on the entry control environment of the entry fruits and the cargo route policy advantages of the airport economy zone.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Import China Guangzhou Urumqi Beijing Shanghai Mango Price Market From Airport Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 July 2019

47 minutes ago

Liwa Date Festival returns with more heritage acti ..

10 hours ago

Roundtable Discussion on Torture in IOK

11 hours ago

UAE registered highest growth in the region for on ..

11 hours ago

Emirates NBD H1 net profit up 49% y-o-y to AED 7.5 ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.