China steel future close lower

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Steel futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active construction steel rebar contract for January delivery was down 45 Yuan (about 6.36 U.S. Dollars) to close at 3,352 yuan a tonne.

The most active January 2020 contract for hold rolled coils, mainly used in cars and appliances, was down 26 yuan to close at 3,344 yuan a tonne.