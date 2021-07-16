UrduPoint.com
China Steps Up Climate Fight With Emissions Trading Scheme

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 10:50 AM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :China launched its long-awaited emissions trading system on Friday, a key tool in its quest to drive down climate change-causing greenhouse gases and go carbon neutral by 2060.

The scheme was launched with China, the world's biggest carbon emitter, seeking to take a global leadership role on the climate crisis in the lead up to a crucial UN summit in November.

China has hailed it as laying the foundations for what would become the world's biggest carbon trading market, forcing thousands of Chinese companies to cut their pollution or face deep economic hits.

The programme was launched just days after the European Union unveiled its detailed plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

However deep questions remain over the limited scale and effectiveness of China's initial emission trading scheme, including the low price placed on pollution.

More broadly, analysts and experts say much more needs to be done if China is to meet its environmental targets, which includes reaching peak emissions by 2030.

China first announced plans for a nationwide carbon market a decade ago, but progress was slowed by the influential coal-industry lobby and policies that prioritised economic growth over the environment.

The scheme will set pollution caps for big-power businesses for the first time, and allows firms to buy the right to pollute from others with a lower carbon footprint.

The market will initially cover 2,225 big power producers that generate about a seventh of the global carbon emissions from burning fossil-fuels, according to data from the International Energy Agency.

Those power producers account for 30 percent of the 13.92 billion tonnes of Earth warming gases belched out by Chinese factories in 2019.

Citigroup estimates $800 million worth of credits will be bought for this year, rising to $25 billion by the end of the decade.

That would make China's trading scheme about a third the size of Europe's market, currently the biggest in the world.

The scheme was originally expected to be far bigger in scope, covering seven sectors including aviation and petrochemicals.

